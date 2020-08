Stella Immanuel's viral claims| Donald Trump shared her video | Oneindia News

Dr Stella Immanuel is at the centre of controversy after her video went viral in which she claims that the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine can treat Covid-19 patients.

She came to global prominence when the US President Donald Trump shared her video where she insists taking HCQ is not harmful because it is widely taken in her home country of Cameroon.

The WHO says the drug is ineffective in reducing the death rate.

