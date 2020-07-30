Global  
 

Donald Trump calls for election delay
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Donald Trump calls for election delay

Donald Trump calls for election delay

The US president is calling it 'the most rigged election in history' and wants to see it delayed.

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History”

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History” Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have to wait a bit longer before seeing if the United States...
SOHH - Published

Donald Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

US President Trump calls for delaying 2020 election, citing possible mail-in voting fraud despite...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


US President Donald Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraud

United States President *Donald Trump* is for the first time floating a ‘delay’ to November's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsyBelfast Telegraph



Donald Trump walks back election ‘delay’ amid backlash [Video]

Donald Trump walks back election ‘delay’ amid backlash

US President Donald Trump has walked back the idea of a “delay” to November’spresidential election just hours after suggesting it. Mr Trump was criticisedby both the Republicans and the Democrats..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Trump walks back calls for election delay [Video]

Trump walks back calls for election delay

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a press conference Thursday he doesn't want to delay the 2020 election just hours after tweeting the idea himself. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Delay Election? FIU Professor Of Politics Says President Doesn't Have That Power [Video]

Delay Election? FIU Professor Of Politics Says President Doesn't Have That Power

CBS4's Ted Scouten shares what Eduardo Gamarra had to say on the issue.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:06Published