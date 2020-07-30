Donald Trump calls for election delay
The US president is calling it 'the most rigged election in history' and wants to see it delayed.
Donald Trump walks back election ‘delay’ amid backlashUS President Donald Trump has walked back the idea of a “delay” to November’spresidential election just hours after suggesting it. Mr Trump was criticisedby both the Republicans and the Democrats..
Trump walks back calls for election delayU.S. President Donald Trump said at a press conference Thursday he doesn't want to delay the 2020 election just hours after tweeting the idea himself. Gloria Tso reports.
Delay Election? FIU Professor Of Politics Says President Doesn't Have That PowerCBS4's Ted Scouten shares what Eduardo Gamarra had to say on the issue.