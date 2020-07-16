Manchester mayor supports new restrictions
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the government was "right to take quick action" after a rise in cases in north England.
Kansas City bars, restaurants fear possible new restrictions after mayor’s call with White House task forceSome Kansas City business owners have heightened concerns over possible new restrictions related to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the metro.
WEB EXTRA: New Measures In BrowardBroward County Mayor Dale Holness held a press conference on Friday afternoon to announce new measures to curve the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
Vicksburg facing new mask restrictionsThe city of Vicksburg is expanding restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.