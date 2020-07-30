Barack Obama gives powerful eulogy at funeral for John Lewis
"It's why John crossed that bridge.
It's why he spilled his blood." Former president Barack Obama called on the nation to protect voting rights, a cause John Lewis nearly gave his life for.
Former Presidents Turn Out To Honor John Lewis At Atlanta FuneralWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at FuneralMichelle Miller reports on the funeral of congressman John Lewis, where former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton honored the fallen civil rights activist. (7-30-20)
Obama eulogy makes thinly veiled digs at TrumpBarack Obama eulogises late congressman John Lewis, with a few jabs at his White House successor.