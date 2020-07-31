Watch: Health Ministry gives updates on Covid cases, vaccines & herd immunity

|
|
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
International Air Travel: Centre issues fresh guidelines; passengers to undergo mandatory 7-day paid quarantineThe MoHFW guidelines added that the passengers will have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, including 7 days paid..
DNA
DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 & 3 clinical trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccineThe Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford..
IndiaTimes
India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infectionsBENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported 52,972 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1.8 million, data from the Ministry of Health..
WorldNews
International travel: Fresh guidelines issued by Health Ministry; here's all you need to knowInternational air travel guidelines were issued by the Health Ministry, which will be operational from August 8. The new guidelines include instructions for..
DNA
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
WHO Warns There May Never Be A 'Silver Bullet' for COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: 1 billion students impacted by school closures; Census to end 2020 counting operations early; Hawaii cases surgeSome reopened schools are already closing because of COVID. Hawaii may delay lifting travel quarantine. NFL sets deadline for opt-outs. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories August 4 AHere's the latest for Tuesday August 4th: Hurricane downgraded after making landfall; Congress working on COVID relief deal; Protesters confront state troopers..
USATODAY.com
|
|
|
