Taylor Swift Drops New Version of 'Cardigan' for 24 Hours Only
Swift is offering fans the chance to listen to the "cabin in the candlelight" rendition of the 'Folklore' favorite until midnight.
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Revamped Version of 'Cardigan' | Billboard NewsTaylor Swift Surprises Fans With Revamped Version of 'Cardigan' | Billboard News
Taylor Swift drops new version of cardigan for 24 hours onlyTaylor Swift is giving fans just 24 hours to download and grab a copy of a new rendition of her 'folklore' track 'cardigan'.
Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New RecordDr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record Dr. Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees...