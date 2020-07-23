Rat snake rescued after becoming stuck in kitchen pipe in southern India

Officials in Cuddalore, southern India rescued a rat snake that became trapped in kitchen pipe for wastewater.

The owner of the house saw the snake struggling to set itself free from the pipe and called the fire and rescue department.

The snake handler who arrived broke the pope and the snake was removed without any injuries.

It was then set free in a nearby forest.

According to the snake handler, the snake had become stuck as it had eaten something causing its stomach to expand.

This footage was filmed on July 29.