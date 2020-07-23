Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rat snake rescued after becoming stuck in kitchen pipe in southern India
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:54s - Published
Rat snake rescued after becoming stuck in kitchen pipe in southern India

Rat snake rescued after becoming stuck in kitchen pipe in southern India

Officials in Cuddalore, southern India rescued a rat snake that became trapped in kitchen pipe for wastewater.

The owner of the house saw the snake struggling to set itself free from the pipe and called the fire and rescue department.

The snake handler who arrived broke the pope and the snake was removed without any injuries.

It was then set free in a nearby forest.

According to the snake handler, the snake had become stuck as it had eaten something causing its stomach to expand.

This footage was filmed on July 29.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tense rescue operation after Indian family finds deadly viper snake in kitchen [Video]

Tense rescue operation after Indian family finds deadly viper snake in kitchen

A family in the village of Todgaon near Ahmednagar in western India was preparing to make dinner on the evening of July 5 when they found an unwelcome visitor: a deadly Russell's viper. Panicked,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:42Published
Snake catcher grabs cobra with bare hands even after it tries to bite him in southern India [Video]

Snake catcher grabs cobra with bare hands even after it tries to bite him in southern India

This is the moment a snake catcher in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu removed a massive cobra from a residential house. Footage filmed on July 24 in Cuddalore shows Selvam, the snake handler..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 08:39Published
Daring drain pipe rescue gets one-day-old elephant calf reunited with mother in southern India [Video]

Daring drain pipe rescue gets one-day-old elephant calf reunited with mother in southern India

Forest officials have rescued a one-day-old elephant calf that was stranded inside drainage at a coffee plantation in southern India's Karnataka.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:59Published