Beyoncé, Brandy & Billie bless us with summer quarantine music

Billie Eilish Drops New Song 'My Future' | Billboard News



A week after announcing that she will be dropping a new song, Billie Eilish unveiled an ode to learning to accept herself, "my future," on Thursday (July 30). Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:47 Published 8 hours ago

Britney Spears Grooves to Billie Eilish's 'Bury a Friend' in New Dance Video | Billboard News



Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 14) to share one of her classic dance video posts. She often dances to a Michael Jackson song, but this time, Brit opted for a Billie Eilish smash hit. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago