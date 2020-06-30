Players protest racial injustice as NBA returns to action

|
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
NBA season restarts with a nod to Black Lives Matter and 2 games that went down to the wire(CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers took their game down to the wire on Thursday -- just like the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans did..
'We want to keep our foot on the gas' - Lakers' James leads protests as NBA returnsLos Angeles Lakers star LeBron James calls for his fellow NBA players to "keep our foot on the gas" in the push for racial justice as the season resumes in..
BBC News
LeBron James comes through for Lakers with game-winning basket, delivers message upon NBA's restartLeBron James had a message after lifting the Lakers to a victory over the Clippers with a clutch basket late.
USATODAY.com
Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumesIn a bit of symmetry, Rudy Gobert scored the first and last points in Utah's win, months after his positive COVID-19 test led the NBA to shut down.
USATODAY.com
