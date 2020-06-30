Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Players protest racial injustice as NBA returns to action
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Players protest racial injustice as NBA returns to action
James and other NBA players protest racial injustice
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Basketball Association National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

NBA season restarts with a nod to Black Lives Matter and 2 games that went down to the wire

 (CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers took their game down to the wire on Thursday -- just like the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans did..
WorldNews

'We want to keep our foot on the gas' - Lakers' James leads protests as NBA returns

 Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James calls for his fellow NBA players to "keep our foot on the gas" in the push for racial justice as the season resumes in..
BBC News

LeBron James comes through for Lakers with game-winning basket, delivers message upon NBA's restart

 LeBron James had a message after lifting the Lakers to a victory over the Clippers with a clutch basket late.
USATODAY.com

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumes

 In a bit of symmetry, Rudy Gobert scored the first and last points in Utah's win, months after his positive COVID-19 test led the NBA to shut down.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NBA Players, Staff Health a Priority Ahead of Season Restart, Says League Photographer [Video]

NBA Players, Staff Health a Priority Ahead of Season Restart, Says League Photographer

NBA photographer Andy Bernstein talks season return and plans to document players' reaction to calls for social and racial change amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:09Published
Orlando Magic face unique challenges with NBA's restart [Video]

Orlando Magic face unique challenges with NBA's restart

Players are not allowed to leave Disney’s Wide World of Sports campus “bubble” — that includes the hometown Orlando Magic who will be so close to home, but yet so far.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:41Published
'Smart ring' detects COVID-19 symptoms [Video]

'Smart ring' detects COVID-19 symptoms

The NBA recently made national headlines when it announced all of its players will have the option to wear a "smart ring" when the season resumes in July. The company who makes the rings claim they can..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:01Published