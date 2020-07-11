Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details

US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump said.

The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

One Republican governor, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, quickly shot down Trump's idea: “Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd.

End of story.

Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable.

We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different."