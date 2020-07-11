Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Coronavirus: Media to be barred from Trump election nominationCoronavirus health guidelines are cited as the reason for holding this month's vote in private.
BBC News
McConnell Tells Republican Candidates To Distance From Trump
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Are US cities seeing a surge in violent crime as Trump claims?President Trump sends federal agents to some US cities to tackle crime, but is there really a spike?
BBC News
The Gift That Keeps On Giving? Trump-Loving Grandma Gives Up Protester Grandson To Cops
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States
Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea, Judge Denies Bail
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Fay weakens over eastern New York
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:45Published
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Chris Sununu American politician, incumbent Governor of New Hampshire
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Do not discredit your own legacy: Congress veterans to young leadersAmid an ongoing tussle between the young and old guard in the Congress, party veterans urged their colleagues on Saturday not to discredit their own legacy and..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot says Congress ready to take back Sachin Pilot, seeks Modi's intervention to stop 'tamasha'"As a Prime Minister of the country, Modi Ji should stop the `tamasha` going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. As soon as the..
DNA
If high command forgives rebels, I will welcome them back: Ashok GehlotRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and said he is..
IndiaTimes
Congress leader PC Sharma tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06Published
Congress questions appointment of state CEO by Fadnavis govtThe Maharashtra Congress has questioned the appointment of Baldev Singh as the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that a probe on the directions of..
IndiaTimes
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrats and Republicans have 'most productive' stimulus talk to date, but deal still 'not imminent'Democrats and Republicans had the 'most productive' stimulus talk to date, but are still far from a deal after unemployment benefits expire.
USATODAY.com
What would a Joe Biden victory mean for world diplomacy?A Joe Biden presidency would likely see a foreign policy about-face for the US with many of President Donald Trump’s most significant and boldest actions..
WorldNews
Portland protests: Trump's homeland security chief says federal police will stay – for nowAP Federal police forces will remain in Portland until Trump administration officials determine the Oregon governor, a Democrat, has a plan that is working to..
WorldNews
Tammy Duckworth Is Nothing and Everything Like Joe BidenDespite their disparate backgrounds, the Illinois Democrat has carved out a public life most evocative of the man she could join on the presidential ticket.
NYTimes.com
3 charged over high-profile Twitter hack, Bitcoin scamTwo teenagers and a 22-year-old were charged Friday with the hacking of high-profile Twitter accounts belonging to prominent U.S. figures including former..
WorldNews
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Alaska State Lawmaker Killed in Midair Collision, Officials SayGary Knopp, a Republican member of the State House of Representatives, was killed. It was not immediately clear if there were other fatalities.
NYTimes.com
House holds 'moment of silence' for COVID victimsThe U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Americans who have died of the coronavirus Friday. The U.S. leads the world with nearly 4.5..
USATODAY.com
Fauci to testify before U.S. House COVID-19 panel after being blocked by White HouseBy David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, will testify on Friday before a coronavirus subcommittee in..
WorldNews
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Alienated by Trump, Suburban Voters Sour on G.O.P. in Battle for the HouseHouse Republicans are on the defensive in suburban strongholds as voters reject President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and calls for racial justice.
NYTimes.com
Trump still defers to Putin, even as he dismisses US intelligence and the alliesWritten by David E. Sanger On the eve of accepting the Republican nomination for president four years ago, Donald Trump declared that he would pull out of NATO..
WorldNews
AP Top Stories July 31 PHere are the top stories for Friday, July 31st: Florida residents brace for Hurricane Isiais; Fauci cautiously optimistic on virus vaccine; Republicans,..
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources