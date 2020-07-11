Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details
US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed.
"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.
It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump said.
The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
One Republicangovernor, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, quickly shot down Trump's idea: “Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd.
End of story.
Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable.
We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different."
A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump's recent suggestion. Trump tweeted on Thursday that November's presidential election should be delayed. However, the President would have no authority to do so, reports CNN. The Constitution gives Congress the power to set the date for voting. It was the latest example of the President making incendiary comments on Twitter. This puts Republicans in an awkward spot to deal with the fallout and protect their party's reputation.
US President Donald Trump has walked back the idea of a “delay” to November’spresidential election just hours after suggesting it. Mr Trump was criticisedby both the Republicans and the Democrats after raising the possibility ofdelaying the poll as he made unsubstantiated allegations that increased postalvoting will result in fraud. The president told reporters: “Do I want to see adate change? No. But I don’t want to see a crooked election.”
