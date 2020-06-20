Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with GOMs on COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on July 31 virtually chaired a meeting with Group of Ministers on COVID-19 situation.

The meeting review the current status and the actions for the management of COVID-19 situation in the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.

Health Minister informed that the recovery rate has improved to 64.54% and doubling rate stand at 21 days as of now.