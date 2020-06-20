Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with GOMs on COVID-19 situation

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting with Department of Biotechnology and reviewed the good work done related to COVID-19 by Department and the autonomous institution BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council). During the meeting, the Health Minister also dedicated to the nation the largest network of 5 dedicated COVID-19 Biorepositories established by Department of Biotechnology in record time.
Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has been decked up ahead of August 5 event. The temple town was illuminated in dazzling colours. Ayodhya is preparing for foundation laying of Ram temple. The temple is being built after a decades-long legal battle. A mega fest has been planned despite ongoing Covid pandemic. PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone at the temple site. Number of attendees at event expected to be limited to around 200. “On August 5, VVIPs will be attending the historic programme, including PM Modi. Preparations are being done according to security protocol. We will fully adhere to Covid protocol and guidelines issued by the Union Home ministry and state government. We are appealing to priests that more than 5 people shouldn't gather at one place. We are also educating the public about following Covid protocol on the historic day. We have planned route diversions so that the public isn't inconvenienced. In Ayodhya city, there will be route diversions in 12 places. To prevent inconvenience to journalists, they will be free to travel in areas as per their passes. We are responsible for the security of the dignitaries coming to Ayodhya from across the country,” said, SSP Ayodhya, Deepak Kumar.
Front-line healthcare workers in the US and Britain are at a much higher risk of infection. They are more than three times as likely to contract COVID during this pandemic. These findings are based on self-reported data from nearly 100,000 American and British clinicians. They used the COVID Symptom Study smartphone app and recorded between March 24 and April 23. Preliminary results also suggest that ethnic background and clinical setting influenced diagnosis.
Nearly half of those who attended an overnight camp held in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19. 344 campers and staff members have been tested and received their results. Of the 344 available results, 260 -- or 44% -- tested positive for the virus, according to UPI. 69% of the positive tests involved children aged 11 to 17. 20% were reported in children aged 6 to 10. The camp was held in compliance following issued ordered by republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp.
Underlining the importance of creating "air bubbles" for resuming international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said India is in advanced stage of negotiations with France, US and Germany to resume limited international flights. "We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries (for air bubble). Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 01," Puri said.
Speaking on the future of international air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said until the situation returns back to pre-coronavirus era, international flights can be made possible only through "bilateral air bubbles". "Till international civil aviation can reclaim its pre-COVID numbers, I think answer will lie through bilateral air bubbles which will carry a possible number of people but under defined conditions as countries are still imposing entry restrictions including India," Puri said during a media interaction in the national capital.
In a press conference on June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that exact time of resumption of international flights depends on the other countries. He said, "Any suggestion that international traffic has opened up and we are the only one not to open up needs reality check. The exact time when we will resume international flight depends on the other countries to be open to receive flights. In absence of a decision on resumption of international civil aviation which will depend on other countries opening up, we are left with no option but to continue what I call evacuation and repatriation flights under managed and controlled conditions."
In a press conference on June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that close to 2,75,000 Indians were brought back to the country in flights and ships during the lockdown. Puri said, "The Air India family bringing back people109000, we have our private carriers and other private carriers of other nationalities bringing back another 100,000 plus .Close to 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries, have been brought back to the country in flights and ships during the lockdown. We are doing our best."
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lauded PM Modi's leadership in India' fight against Covid-19 pandemic. He said that PM Modi personally monitored the steps that were taken to curb the spread of Covid.
Union Health Minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan briefed about coronavirus situation in India during Shanghai Cooperation Organization member virtual meet on July 24. He informed, more than 15 million