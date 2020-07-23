Here's what you need to know about Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate for Wisconsin
Gov.
Tony Evers on Thursday issued an executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors by anyone 5 years of age or over across the entire state.
Locals react, challenge Governor Evers' mask requirementReactions to Governor Tony Evers Emergency Order requiring masks came fast and furious: Republican lawmakers vowing to challenge it, and law enforcement chiefs across the state saying they wouldn’t..
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Orders Masks Statewide As Coronavirus Cases SpikeMinnesota’s neighbors to the east are getting a mask mandate (0:19).WCCO 4 News at 5 – July 30, 2020
Gov. Tony Evers issues executive order requiring face coverings to be worn indoors statewideThe order, issued Thursday afternoon, requires people to wear face coverings when indoors and not in a residence. The order goes into effect on Aug. 1 and expires Sept. 28.