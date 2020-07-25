Global  
 

Messy business: diaper firm struggles without dollars
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s
Messy business: diaper firm struggles without dollars

Messy business: diaper firm struggles without dollars

Nigerian diaper company Wemy's is struggling, like other businesses, amid a shortage of dollars - which are crucial for imports that form the bedrock of Africa's biggest economy.

Nneka Chile reports.

