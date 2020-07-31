Global  
 

Returning To School Could Take A Toll On Student's Mental Health
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:11s - Published
With the uncertainty surrounding a return to the classroom, a local child psychiatrist has some suggestions for parents on how to handle some fears of the unknown regarding back to school.

KDKA's Amy Wadas spoke with Dr. Abigail Schlesinger.

