Returning To School Could Take A Toll On Student's Mental Health Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 day ago Returning To School Could Take A Toll On Student's Mental Health With the uncertainty surrounding a return to the classroom, a local child psychiatrist has some suggestions for parents on how to handle some fears of the unknown regarding back to school. KDKA's Amy Wadas spoke with Dr. Abigail Schlesinger. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend