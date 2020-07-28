Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber

The House Speaker's new order comes after Texas GOP Representative Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louie Gohmert Louie Gohmert American politician

Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Refusing to Wear A Mask

 The Texas congressman, who frequently refused to wear a mask, said he had probably contracted the coronavirus because he did so. His diagnosis raised questions..
NYTimes.com

Speaker Pelosi mandates wearing masks on House floor after Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that all members of the House would be required to wear masks after Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19

CNN reports Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the Capitol. While on the House floor during votes, he has spent considerable time speaking to aides and lawmakers — without a mask or social distancing. Gohmert says that having the virus doesn't change his views on wearing masks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Eighty-Five Infants Are Infected With COVID-19 In My County. It’s A Redlined Death Trap

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Each morning, dozens of parents, seniors, and teens walk by. They work in the fast food and entertainment and..
WorldNews
'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor [Video]

'A war against COVID and stupidity': Houston doctor

Dr. Joseph Varon is frustrated. A surge in COVID-19 patients is straining his Houston, Texas hospital and yet, every day, he sees people on the street who are not wearing masks and not physically distancing. Conway G. Gittens has his story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:06Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details [Video]

Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details

US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump said. The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. One Republican governor, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, quickly shot down Trump's idea: “Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story. Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different."

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

Gen Z Democrats say Trump swamping Biden in digital ads: Poll

 Washington, July 31 : Nearly half of the youngest or “Gen Z” Democratic voters said that they have seen digital advertising from US President Donald Trump..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Pelosi issues obligatory mask rule for the House Chamber. The House Speaker's new order comes after Texas GOP Rep.… https://t.co/rsnGEq8OnX 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House After Texas Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House After Texas Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mandated the wearing of face masks in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, hours after Republican Representative Louie Gohmert announced he tested positive..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:08Published
Lords peer struggles with mask while on train [Video]

Lords peer struggles with mask while on train

Conservative former minister Lord Duncan of Springbank held his mask in frontof his face as he asked a minister a question, which is likely to raisequestions over whether this was in line with the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Planet Fitness Issues Mandatory Mask Rule Starting August 1 [Video]

Planet Fitness Issues Mandatory Mask Rule Starting August 1

Planet Fitness Issues Mandatory Mask Rule Starting August 1 The chain's CEO, Chris Rondeau, discussed the implementation in a press release. Chris Rondeau, via press release Many retailers have issued..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published