NEP 2020: Manish Sisodia opposes multidisciplinary approach for renowned institutes

Politics over the New Education Policy continues as Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the policy had two problems. Welcoming some of the reforms, Sisodia also pointed out changes, he thought were a problem. The new National Education Policy (NEP) recommends a "highly-regulated" and "poorly-funded" education model, while it is either confused or silent on how the reforms outlined in it will be achieved, Sisodia said. Referring to the policy as a "progressive document", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it recognises the flaws in the current education system but was unable to break free of the pressures of old traditions. "The NEP is a progressive document but there is no roadmap for its implementation. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also raised a question of why the policy was not discussed in Parliament. Tharoor said BJP has chosen unrealistic targets in the education sector through NEP.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 30 questioned "New Education Policy 2020" and said that the policy is either silent or confused on how the reforms mentioned in the draft will be achieved. "Nation was waiting for a new Education Policy for 34 years. It's now here. It's a forward-looking document which accepts flaws of today's education system but has two issues with it - it was unable to break free of pressures of education's old traditions, Secondly, the Policy doesn't say how will the reforms, it speaks of, will be achieved. The Policy is either silent or confused on those issues," said Delhi Education Minister.
The Modi government announced the New Education Policy 2020 which brings about several major reforms in education in India. PM Modi said that this reform would transform the lives of millions of Indians. Among the major reforms, the 10+2 structure in the schooling system has been replaced by a 5+3+3+4 structure. It will include 12 years of schooling and three years of Anganwadi and pre-schooling. Additionally, instead of exams being held every year, school students will sit for exams only in Classes 3, 5 and 8. The mother tongue or local or regional language is to be the medium of instruction in all schools up to Class 5. The policy however states that no language shall be imposed on any student. The policy also proposes that higher education institutions like the IITs move towards a more 'holistic education' by 2040. Additionally, the four-year undergraduate programme has made a comeback but colleges have been given an option to opt for it. Watch this video to find out all the key highlights of the new education policy.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and Nagpur have developed a smart-wristband for COVID positive and suspected patients. The low-cost band helps in tracking and monitoring. "This band which helps in tracking and monitoring positive patients is valid in today's COVID-19 era. It will also help to track patients in quarantine," said AIIMS (Nagpur) director, Vibha Dutta.
