NEP 2020: Manish Sisodia opposes multidisciplinary approach for renowned institutes

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia opposed some sections of New Education Policy 2020.

The Minister also questioned multidisciplinary scheme in the institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

"New Education Policy envisages all colleges and universities to be multidisciplinary.

Let IIT deal with engineering, IIM with management, AIIMS with medical and FTII with acting.

Dilution of such big institutes will not be good for talent of country," said Sisodia to ANI.

Manish Sisodia also said that the New Education Policy is just a wishful thinking not action driven.