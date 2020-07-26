Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson announces delay to lockdown easing
Face masks to be mandatory in cinemas, museums, and places of worship from next weekendThe wearing of face coverings will become mandatory in cinemas, museums, and places of worship from next weekend, Boris Johnson has announced.
Boris Johnson postpones further coronavirus lockdown lifting as infections rise across EnglandThe return of wedding receptions and indoor entertainment venues in England has been postponed from 1 August to at least 15 August in response to a rise in..
China says UK has 'poisoned' relations
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Doctor Fauci Advises Americans to Wear Goggles for ‘Complete’ COVID-19 Protection
Covid-19: Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals to Ministers, MLAs to donate 30 percent salary to CM Relief FundMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday appealed to the Ministers and MLAs in the state to contribute 30 per cent of their salaries to the..
ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, DeGeneres, MTVBryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma; DeGeneres apologizes to show's staff amid workplace inquiry; Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine..
Downing Street Street in London, England
'We're angry': Hundreds of NHS staff march on Downing Street to demand pay rise'We've been let down by our government... It feels like a kick in the teeth,' say nurses at protest
NHS workers march on Downing Street to demand pay rise
Parents to create wind-farm outside Downing Street to urge coronavirus recovery tackles climate changeJulie Walters and Lily Cole sign open letter urging green policies in response to pandemic
Prescriptions for cycling rolled out as government tells public to lose weight ahead of potential second waveDowning Street aims to target 35 million as part of Boris Johnson's obesity strategy
Facebook American online social networking service
Massive Apartment Fire Breaks Out in Pennsylvania
Hancock defends new restrictions for northern England
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news
