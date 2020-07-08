Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shakuntala Devi - Film Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:44s - Published
Shakuntala Devi - Film Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video

Shakuntala Devi - Film Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video

Starring Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, the film is based on the true story of India’s Maths Genius.

Often called a Mental Calculator, Shakuntala was also known as ‘Human Computer’ and her exceptional Maths skills also earned her a place in The Guinness Book of World Records.

Sanya Malhotra plays her daughter in the film, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta also play important roles.

Besides showcasing Shakuntala Devi’s journey, her success and her achievements, the film explores her personal conflicts with her family and portrays the Maths genius as a imperfect human being.

The film is one of its kind in exploring the Mother-Daughter bond in Hindi Cinema.

Here’s our full review of the film.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shakuntala Devi (film) Shakuntala Devi (film) Indian Hindi-language biographical film

Sanya Malhotra on Shakuntala Devi, nepotism and Bollywood awards shows [Video]

Sanya Malhotra on Shakuntala Devi, nepotism and Bollywood awards shows

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra talked about being a 'huge Vidya Balan fan', working with her on Shakuntala Devi and getting pranked. She also weighed in on the insider-outsider debate and allegations of lobbying in Bollywood awards shows.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 10:37Published

Mathematics Mathematics Field of study

Cop assisting poor boy chase his dreams of becoming policeman [Video]

Cop assisting poor boy chase his dreams of becoming policeman

A sheer example of dedication towards chasing dream and being humane both completed in this story from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a policeman is teaching a child with poor background. SHO Vinod Dikshit is teaching a young boy named Raj, after completing his official duties every day. Vinod said, "I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:02Published
Army running free school for disadvantaged kids in J and K's Ramban amid COVID [Video]

Army running free school for disadvantaged kids in J and K's Ramban amid COVID

The Indian Army is running a free school for children of Kashmir valley's Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir amid the coronavirus lockdown. The majority of children belong to nomadic tribes Gujjars and Bakerwals in the district. A girl student, Ifrat who belong to Udhampur, said "As schools are closed due to coronavirus lockdown, Indian Army has started free school for us. They are teaching us three subjects, English, Math and Urdu respectively. Social distancing is also being maintained here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Amit Sadh Amit Sadh Indian television actor


Mental calculator Mental calculator


Jisshu Sengupta Jisshu Sengupta Indian actor


Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Bollywood's 'warts and all' biopic on 'human computer'

 Bollywood actress Vidya Balan plays Shakuntala Devi who dazzled the world with her skill with numbers.
BBC News
Abhishek Banerjee talks about Paatal Lok, his struggle in industry and nepotism [Video]

Abhishek Banerjee talks about Paatal Lok, his struggle in industry and nepotism

Abhishek Banerjee, Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok, talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his various characters and his journey in Bollywood. The actor also opens up about his struggle and his positive views on nepotism.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 19:35Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shakuntala Devi song Rani Hindustani: Vidya Balan flaunts her desi swag in western style in this fun track

Directed by Anu Menon, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi also features Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and...
Bollywood Life - Published

Vidya Balan gives us a glimpse of her lovely home as she watches Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan can't keep calm as her new movie, Shakuntala Devi, has released today on Amazon Prime...
Mid-Day - Published

Watch Video: Here's how Shakuntala Devi got her nick name 'Human computer'

The upcoming biopic of Shakuntala Devi, directed by Anu Menon has been the talk of the town ever...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

Mint_Lounge

mint_lounge #Review | Anu Menon’s film, starring Vidya Balan as the famous maths whiz, suffers from shaky writing and a tendenc… https://t.co/Qibp2TpMnD 1 minute ago

shivamkimothi

Shivam @commentatorship Yeah, i was very disappointed. Very ordinary. And a bad biopic. My ★★ review of Shakuntala Devi on… https://t.co/0dIhnXwafN 19 minutes ago

jahanbakshi

JSB Ah! @Plebeian42's #ShakuntalaDevi review for @thewire_in also quotes the same lyrics from 'Paheli':… https://t.co/va4kr4nxpk 25 minutes ago

Smita_Fawadian

Life Is Precious RT @manishalakhe: was drizzling last night but @vidya_balan created a storm in my heart with #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime i write for @moneycontr… 27 minutes ago

SandhiyaKumarii

Moviefreak Girl 🔥 RT @bitchingfilms: #ShakuntalaDeviReview Is it worth investing your time to watch this film? Read below https://t.co/fjzXq6gWGH 29 minutes ago

bitchingfilms

Bitching films #ShakuntalaDeviReview Is it worth investing your time to watch this film? Read below https://t.co/fjzXq6gWGH 34 minutes ago

XpressCinema

Cinema Express "#ShakuntalaDevi has the same frolicking quality as Tumhari Sulu and Mission Mangal, Yet, the emotional baggage her… https://t.co/52s3yTLCgq 42 minutes ago

HrithiKaveri

HrithiKaveri❤ RT @WIONews: #Review | "#ShakuntalaDevi makes for an entertaining watch. It redefines the image of a mother, talks about self-worth and lov… 44 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Yaara Movie Review | Vidyut Jamwal | Amit Sadh | Vijay Verma | Shruti Haasan | Kenny Basumataray [Video]

Yaara Movie Review | Vidyut Jamwal | Amit Sadh | Vijay Verma | Shruti Haasan | Kenny Basumataray

Yaara, a Zee5 Original, Stars Vidyut jamwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma, Shruti Haasan and Kenny Basumatary. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yaara is a story of four friends and their journey through..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:01Published
Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra dance without music: Watch funny video [Video]

Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra dance without music: Watch funny video

Actor Vidya Balan on Tuesday shared a funny video of Sanya Malhotra & her dancing. The actors danced without any music in the background. Vidya took to Instagram to share the funny video clip. Sharing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published
Vidya Balan looks summer-ready in maxi dress [Video]

Vidya Balan looks summer-ready in maxi dress

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan was seen in Bandra on July 25. She carried blue maxi dress with grace during her outing. Balan will be next seen in film 'Shakuntala Devi', which will be released on OTT..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published