Shakuntala Devi - Film Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video

Starring Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, the film is based on the true story of India’s Maths Genius.

Often called a Mental Calculator, Shakuntala was also known as ‘Human Computer’ and her exceptional Maths skills also earned her a place in The Guinness Book of World Records.

Sanya Malhotra plays her daughter in the film, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta also play important roles.

Besides showcasing Shakuntala Devi’s journey, her success and her achievements, the film explores her personal conflicts with her family and portrays the Maths genius as a imperfect human being.

The film is one of its kind in exploring the Mother-Daughter bond in Hindi Cinema.

Here’s our full review of the film.