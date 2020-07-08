Shakuntala Devi - Film Review | Vidya Balan | Sanya Malhotra | Amit Sadh | Amazon Prime Video

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra talked about being a 'huge Vidya Balan fan', working with her on Shakuntala Devi and getting pranked. She also weighed in on the insider-outsider debate and allegations of lobbying in Bollywood awards shows.
A sheer example of dedication towards chasing dream and being humane both completed in this story from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a policeman is teaching a child with poor background. SHO Vinod Dikshit is teaching a young boy named Raj, after completing his official duties every day. Vinod said, "I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths."
The Indian Army is running a free school for children of Kashmir valley's Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir amid the coronavirus lockdown. The majority of children belong to nomadic tribes Gujjars and Bakerwals in the district. A girl student, Ifrat who belong to Udhampur, said "As schools are closed due to coronavirus lockdown, Indian Army has started free school for us. They are teaching us three subjects, English, Math and Urdu respectively. Social distancing is also being maintained here."
Abhishek Banerjee, Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok, talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his various characters and his journey in Bollywood. The actor also opens up about his struggle and his positive views on nepotism.
Actor Vidya Balan on Tuesday shared a funny video of Sanya Malhotra & her dancing. The actors danced without any music in the background. Vidya took to Instagram to share the funny video clip. Sharing..
