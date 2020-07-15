'I don't want to be silent.' Nashville artist addresses issues of race through art

The virus brings another week of grim milestones and disturbing new information; Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle is on Inside Politics; the state and metro battle the virus spike; a day to..
The virus brings another week of grim milestones and disturbing new information; Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle is on Inside Politics; the state and metro battle the virus spike; a day to..
The virus brings another week of grim milestones and disturbing new information; Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle is on Inside Politics; the state and metro battle the virus spike; a day to..