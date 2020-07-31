Congress clash: 'Start introspection from UPA II'| Oneindia News

If reports are to be believed, then disagreements within the Congress party came to a head on Thursday when party president Sonia Gandhi convened a meeting of Congress Rajya Sabha MPs.

It is emerging that veterans and young leaders crossed swords, with old timers saying the party should introspect on their slew of defeats and with the new generations of leaders demanding that introspection should begin at home.

