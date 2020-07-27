Global  
 

Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown

Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase.

The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures.

Report by Browna.

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Former minister who quit over Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip launches Scottish Conservatives leadership bid

 Conservative MP Douglas Ross announces candidacy – even though he cannot take on Nicola Sturgeon at Scottish parliament
Independent
Scottish schools to receive more cash after full-time return announced

Scottish schools to receive more cash after full-time return announced

Nicola Sturgeon has announced extra cash for the recruitment of teachers andto help schools reopen after she confirmed pupils will return to classes full-time next month. The First Minister revealed the additional funding as the EISteaching union said both teachers and parents will be "understandably nervousabout a return to the classroom".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Nicola Sturgeon fifth-most eloquent leader in world, says experts

 Leadership experts praise Scotland's first minister – but criticise Boris Johnson for 'waffling' and 'leaving people confused'
Independent
Sturgeon advises travellers to be "very cautious"

Sturgeon advises travellers to be "very cautious"

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has advised travellers and holidaymakers to be "very cautious about non-essential foreign travel", after both the Scottish and Westminster governments reimposed quarantine restrictions on people returning from Spain.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: Scotland advises against travel to northern England after new lockdown rules imposed

 Travel to parts of northern England "should be avoided" unless absolutely essential, the Scottish Government has warned, hours after coronavirus lockdown..
Independent
Cancer patients 'forced to chose between finances and employment' - charity

Cancer patients 'forced to chose between finances and employment' - charity

Some cancer patients face a "cliff edge" of choosing between their health andfinances as the shielding programme draws to a close, a charity has warned.Macmillan Cancer Support said that the shielding programme, whereby peopleclassed as clinically extremely vulnerable to the risks of Covid-19 have beenasked to take extra measures to protect themselves, has been a "vitallifeline". But the programme, which will be "paused" from August 1 in England,Scotland, Northern Ireland, and on August 16 in Wales, will see many peopleforced to return to work. A survey conducted by Macmillan Cancer Support, andshared with the PA news agency, found that many cancer patients were fearfulof returning to workplaces, with 42% saying they feel it is currently unsafefor them to work outside of their home.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

Kelp found off Scotland dates back 16,000 years to last ice age

 Experts from Heriot-Watt University's Orkney campus analysed the genetic composition of oarweed from 14 areas.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues

Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues

Plans to re-open indoor venues such as bowling alleys, casinos and theatres are to be put on hold, as Boris Johnson announces new measures to crack down on Covid-19.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England

Boris Johnson on Covid lockdown measures in northern England

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the reasons behind the latest lockdown restrictions to be introduced across large parts of northern England – during a press conference in Downing Street on Friday.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Massive Apartment Fire Breaks Out in Pennsylvania

Massive Apartment Fire Breaks Out in Pennsylvania

More than 100 people have been forced out of their homes after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania. At least four people had to be taken to the hospital after the flames ravaged through the three-storey building. The huge blaze also caused the three floors to collapse in on themselves. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Hancock defends new restrictions for northern England

Hancock defends new restrictions for northern England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the imposition of new restrictions for parts of northern England which bans households from visiting each other.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

