Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon has announced extra cash for the recruitment of teachers andto help schools reopen after she confirmed pupils will return to classes full-time next month. The First Minister revealed the additional funding as the EISteaching union said both teachers and parents will be "understandably nervousabout a return to the classroom".
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has advised travellers and holidaymakers to be "very cautious about non-essential foreign travel", after both the Scottish and Westminster governments reimposed quarantine restrictions on people returning from Spain.
Some cancer patients face a “cliff edge” of choosing between their health andfinances as the shielding programme draws to a close, a charity has warned.Macmillan Cancer Support said that the shielding programme, whereby peopleclassed as clinically extremely vulnerable to the risks of Covid-19 have beenasked to take extra measures to protect themselves, has been a “vitallifeline”. But the programme, which will be “paused” from August 1 in England,Scotland, Northern Ireland, and on August 16 in Wales, will see many peopleforced to return to work. A survey conducted by Macmillan Cancer Support, andshared with the PA news agency, found that many cancer patients were fearfulof returning to workplaces, with 42% saying they feel it is currently unsafefor them to work outside of their home.
Plans to re-open indoor venues such as bowling alleys, casinos and theatres are to be put on hold, as Boris Johnson announces new measures to crack down on Covid-19.
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the reasons behind the latest lockdown restrictions to be introduced across large parts of northern England – during a press conference in Downing Street on Friday.
More than 100 people have been forced out of their homes after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.
At least four people had to be taken to the hospital after the flames ravaged through the three-storey building.
The huge blaze also caused the three floors to collapse in on themselves.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the imposition of new restrictions for parts of northern England which bans households from visiting each other.
Report by Etemadil.