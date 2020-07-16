Mehbooba Mufti's detention extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under detention since August 5 last year has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for another three months.

The move comes on a day when People's Conference chief Sajad Lone was released from detention just five days short of a year since he was detained over protest against the centre's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories.

Mufti was first charged under the Public Safety Act six months ago and this is the third time that she would be charged.

The charges against her in the current phase is ending on August 5.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah, who had been under house arrest since August last year have already been released.

