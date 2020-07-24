Pc Andrew Harper's killers jailed
Pc Andrew Harper's killers jailed
Three teenagers who were convicted for the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harperhave been jailed.
Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years for manslaughter,and Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were given 13 years respectively.
