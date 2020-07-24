Global  
 

Pc Andrew Harper's killers jailed
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Pc Andrew Harper's killers jailed

Pc Andrew Harper's killers jailed

Three teenagers who were convicted for the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harperhave been jailed.

Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years for manslaughter,and Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were given 13 years respectively.

