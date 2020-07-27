Global  
 

UGC welcomes multidisciplinary formula in New Education Policy
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
UGC welcomes multidisciplinary formula in New Education Policy

UGC welcomes multidisciplinary formula in New Education Policy

The University Grants Commission welcomed multidisciplinary formula in New Education Policy 2020.

"Lot of emphasis is given to multidisciplinary in new education policy.

All institutions should be multidisciplinary where students get opportunity to study any course.

There's lot of flexibility with multiple entry and exit options," said UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain.

