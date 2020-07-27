UGC welcomes multidisciplinary formula in New Education Policy

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University Grants Commission (India) organization
Delhi HC raps DU on preparations for open book exams, hearing on UGC guidelines in SC tomorrowThe Delhi High Court on Thursday reprimanded Delhi University for its preparations to conduct online open book exams, meanwhile, the UGC on Thursday filed a..
DNA
SC seeks UGC’s stand on exams
IndiaTimes
SC issues notice to UGC on pleas against direction to conduct final year exam by Sept 30A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, also comprising Justices RS Reddy and MR Shah, asked the UGC to file a reply by Wednesday and posted the matter for..
DNA
SC seeks UGC's response on pleas seeking cancellation of final term examsThe Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on a batch of pleas challenging its circular and seeking cancellation of..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources