Sushant Rajput death case: Shekhar Suman meets Governor Koshyari, demands CBI probe

Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty on July 31 in a video voiced confidence on getting justice in Sushant Singh death case. "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary, I believe that I will get justice. I refrain commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice," said Chakraborty days after Sushant's father lodged FIR against her in connection with his son's death.
Bihar Police team is in Mumbai for further probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Police is carrying out investigation after Sushant's father lodged an FIR on July 25. It was alleged that Mumbai Police is not facilitating Bihar Police in the investigation. Speaking to mediapersons, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Bihar Police requested Mumbai Police to facilitate the team.
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanded a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "There's confrontation between 2 states and no FIR registered yet in Maharashtra. Chirag had spoken to CM Thackeray that there should be CBI probe. All political leaders are demanding for it. It should be handed over to CBI," said Paswan.
A team of Bihar Police arrived at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on July 30 to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. After which Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed a caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court.
Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis demanded Enforcement Directorate investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as it seems money syphoning involved in the case. "Enforcement Directorate (ED) should carry out investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case as it seems that there is money syphoning involved in this case," said Fadnavis.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raid at house of Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot's brother, Agrasen Gehlot in Kolkata. Earlier today, ED conducted raids at a company owned by Agrasen Gehlot. Raids were conducted at properties of CM's brother in connection with fertilizer scam.
BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on July 31 lambasted on Maharashtra Police and accused them for their negligence in the case."No probe has been done by Maharashtra..