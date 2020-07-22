Sushant Rajput death case: Shekhar Suman meets Governor Koshyari, demands CBI probe

Actor Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case to demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case.

"We met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Sushant Singh Rajput death case and demanded CBI inquiry in the case, the Governor also suggested the same," said Shekhar Suman.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.