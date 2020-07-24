Turks hold first Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque

|
Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan
BJP to TMC : withdraw lockdown on August 5 for celebration of bhoomi pujan in AyodhyaTaking a swipe at the TMC government for selecting August 5 for complete lockdown in West Bengal when 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking rituals) is scheduled in..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi holds telephone call with Afghanistan President, both leaders exchange Eid greetings
IndiaTimes
Eid al-Adha holiday: Low-key celebrations for Muslims amid pandemic
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:54Published
Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:18Published
Mecca Saudi Arabian city and capital of the Makkah province
Pilgrims respect social distancing during final walk around the Kaaba
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:38Published
Haj pilgrims gather for second day of stoning of devil ritual
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Pilgrims perform final Hajj ritualsMasked pilgrims, clad in white and observing social distancing, threw seven stones each at a pillar symbolising Satan. Photo: AFP Pilgrims converged on the Mina..
WorldNews
The chosen few enjoy Mecca's Haj pilgrimage
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Hagia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage Site in Istanbul, Turkey
Syria to build new Hagia Sophia with help from RussiaThe Syrian regime under President Bashar Al-Assad has announced that it will build a miniature replica of the Hagia Sophia, in opposition to the Turkish..
WorldNews
Muslim prayers in Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:04Published
Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08Published
Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"
Gifts to celebrate Eid al-Adha bring joy to Melbourne's public housing towersVictoria's COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically changed Islamic celebrations this weekend, especially for public housing residents in Melbourne.
SBS
Vic Muslims get creative with Eid al-AdhaVictoria's COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically changed Islamic celebrations this weekend, especially for public housing residents in Melbourne.
SBS
Experts advise against eating too much meatISLAMABAD: Health experts have advised people to avoid eating too much meat during Eidul Azha, to avoid complications. Otherwise, they will need to visit the..
WorldNews
Celebrating Eid al-Adha Amid a PandemicWith socially distanced gatherings now the norm, we talked to a few people about how they planned to celebrate one of Islam’s holiest days.
NYTimes.com
