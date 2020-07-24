Global  
 

Turks hold first Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque
Turks hold first Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque

Turks hold first Eid prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque

Eid al-Adha -- the Feast of Sacrifice -- is one of the most important holidays in the Muslim Calendar.

It includes the pilgrimage to holy city of Mecca, the haj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Eid al-Fitr Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan

BJP to TMC : withdraw lockdown on August 5 for celebration of bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

 Taking a swipe at the TMC government for selecting August 5 for complete lockdown in West Bengal when 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking rituals) is scheduled in..
IndiaTimes
Eid al-Adha holiday: Low-key celebrations for Muslims amid pandemic [Video]

Eid al-Adha holiday: Low-key celebrations for Muslims amid pandemic

About 1.8 billion Muslims celebrate Eid amid a pandemic that has so far infected more than 16 million people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:54Published
Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes [Video]

Eid: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh, Priyanka, other celebs extend wishes

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

Mecca Mecca Saudi Arabian city and capital of the Makkah province

Pilgrims respect social distancing during final walk around the Kaaba [Video]

Pilgrims respect social distancing during final walk around the Kaaba

Muslims pilgrims in the Mecca took part in the final tawaf on haj on Sunday by walking seven laps around the Kaaba, a stone structure that is the most sacred in Islam and the direction which Muslims face to pray.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published
Haj pilgrims gather for second day of stoning of devil ritual [Video]

Haj pilgrims gather for second day of stoning of devil ritual

Muslim pilgrims in Saudi Arabia took part in the second day of the symbolic stoning of the devil near Mecca on Saturday but maintained social distancing in a ritual that usually brings millions of worshippers from all over the world shoulder to shoulder.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Pilgrims perform final Hajj rituals

 Masked pilgrims, clad in white and observing social distancing, threw seven stones each at a pillar symbolising Satan. Photo: AFP Pilgrims converged on the Mina..
WorldNews
The chosen few enjoy Mecca's Haj pilgrimage [Video]

The chosen few enjoy Mecca's Haj pilgrimage

Pilgrims performed their main Tawaf, the act of going around the Kaaba seven times, following the first day of a symbolic stoning of the devil ritual on Friday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Hagia Sophia Hagia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage Site in Istanbul, Turkey

Syria to build new Hagia Sophia with help from Russia

 The Syrian regime under President Bashar Al-Assad has announced that it will build a miniature replica of the Hagia Sophia, in opposition to the Turkish..
WorldNews
Muslim prayers in Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years [Video]

Muslim prayers in Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years

Turkish president joins hundreds of worshippers after iconic Istanbul landmark's controversial reconversion into mosque.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:04Published
Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia [Video]

Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published
Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job [Video]

Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job

With thousands of Instagram followers and even a former U.S. president as a fan, Gli the cat is almost as famous as her home, Istanbul’s ancient Hagia Sophia.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Eid al-Adha Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"

Gifts to celebrate Eid al-Adha bring joy to Melbourne's public housing towers

 Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically changed Islamic celebrations this weekend, especially for public housing residents in Melbourne.
SBS

Vic Muslims get creative with Eid al-Adha

 Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak has dramatically changed Islamic celebrations this weekend, especially for public housing residents in Melbourne.
SBS

Experts advise against eating too much meat

 ISLAMABAD: Health experts have advised people to avoid eating too much meat during Eidul Azha, to avoid complications. Otherwise, they will need to visit the..
WorldNews

Celebrating Eid al-Adha Amid a Pandemic

 With socially distanced gatherings now the norm, we talked to a few people about how they planned to celebrate one of Islam’s holiest days.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Eid al-Adha 2020: Maulana Firangi offers prayers at Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah [Video]

Eid al-Adha 2020: Maulana Firangi offers prayers at Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali offered namaz at the mosque. While offering namaz, social distancing norms were followed to contain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
London's Muslim community observe social distancing while performing Eid al-Adha prayers [Video]

London's Muslim community observe social distancing while performing Eid al-Adha prayers

Worshippers in north London's Wightman Road Mosque were scene performing prayers while observing social distancing during Eid al-Adha. Footage from July 31 shows many worshipers taking protective..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:24Published
Indonesian Muslims perform Eid prayers without social distancing [Video]

Indonesian Muslims perform Eid prayers without social distancing

Muslims in North Sumatra, Indonesia queued up without observing social distancing when attending the mosque for Eid al-Adha prayers on July 31.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published