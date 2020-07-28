Global  
 

Libya prisoner amnesty: 41 teenagers freed on Eid holiday
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Government officials say they released the fighters because the young prisoners are victims themselves.

