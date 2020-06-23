Global  
 

U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines
U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines

U.S. to pay Sanofi, GSK $2.1 bln for vaccines

Washington is to pay European drug giants Sanofi and GSK 2.1 billion dollars to cover vaccines for 50 million people.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published
Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast [Video]

Sanofi lifts earnings view, GSK holds forecast

Sanofi raised its 2020 earnings forecast Wednesday even as vaccine sales fell, while GlaxoSmithKline held firm to forecasts despite similar headwinds. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst [Video]

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst

Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:44Published

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021 [Video]

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021

French drugmaker Sanofi expects to get approval for the potential coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

