Lights FC host first home game of the season Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 minutes ago Lights FC host first home game of the season The Las Vegas Lights will be back on the field this weekend. Last weekend the boys lost to San Diego, their new head coach Frank Yallop admits the boys were rusty because preseason was cancelled, but he says they will get better. Tomorrow is their first home game of the season, and like most sports right now there will be no fans in the crowd. However, Coach Yallop says that is not something he is worried about. 0

FRANK YALLOP--NEW HEAD COACH4:55- 5:15 WE ARE MEANT TO PLAYTHIS SPORT PROFESSIONALLY INFRONT OF PEOPLE-- CROWDS AND ITHINK IT DDOESNT MAKE ADIFFERENCE WE JUST HAVE TO SHUTTHERE....THATS WHAT THEY WANNASEE.THE TEAM DID ASK FOR FANS TOSEND PICTURES FOR CARDBOARD CUTOUTS THAT WILL GO IN IN THESTANDS--SO THE STADIUM WON'T BECOMPLETELY EMPTY.THE GAME AGAINST RENO TAKESPLACETOMORROW AT 7:30-- YOU CANWATCH IT ON ESPN PLUS.





