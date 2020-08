Christian Fonseca RT @duchasach: To those saying that Laura isn’t Irish & that she’s a West Brit why didn’t you have this same energy for Leo Varadkar & all… 13 hours ago

The Spiritual Owl Group I always wanted to be a morning person, one of those people who get up and have so much energy they bounce across t… https://t.co/nSVHciTURn 4 days ago

The Spiritual Owl Group I always wanted to be a morning person, one of those people who get up and have so much energy they bounce across t… https://t.co/a5YkzoDX4Q 4 days ago

Rusty Katt @AHepburn100 @ParZevil Mine calmed from that habit after their first birthday. Now, there are times they'll suddenl… https://t.co/frXN4hXckI 4 days ago

aeistéitiúil To those saying that Laura isn’t Irish & that she’s a West Brit why didn’t you have this same energy for Leo Varadk… https://t.co/Kl6wUHATCD 4 days ago

𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙥 𝘽𝙞𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙧 @RileyRawlinson @jazjizzes @FMUOASL Everytime I saw him at a show or after party his whole energy was toxic and off… https://t.co/50Hv1JgyHw 5 days ago