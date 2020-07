Fewer parents vaccinating their kids Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 7 minutes ago Fewer parents vaccinating their kids Some doctors are seeing a significant drop in parents bringing their kids into the doctor's office for vaccinations. Families are encouraged to get their wellness checks done as soon as possible so they don't have to rush to get it done when schools open. Experts say making sure children stay up to date with their vaccines is critical for their health. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VACCINATIONS.EXPERTS SAY MAKING SURE YOURKIDS ARE UP TO DATE ON THEIRVACCINES - IS CRITICAL TO THEIRHEALTH.IT'S ALSO REQUIRED TO HAVE YOURCHILD'S SHOT RECORDS ANDWELLNESS CHECKS UP TO DATE -WHEN THEY HEAD BACK INTO THECLASSROOM.DR.ANGELA ANDREWS WITH MERCYMAKE SURE WE MAINTAIN HERDIMMUNITY.HERD IMMUNITY OCCURS WHEN AGOOD PORTION OF POPULATION ISVACCINATED FOR PREVENTABLEILLNESSES AND WHEN THOSEPERCENTAGES DROP BELOW ACERTAIN AMOUNT, DEPENDING ONWHAT THE VIRUS IS, THAT'S WHENYOU START HAVING THE POTENTIALFOR OUTBREAKS."FAMILIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO GETTHEIR WELLNESS CHECKS DONE ASSOON AS POSSIBLE - SO THEYDON'T HAVE TO RUSH TO GET ITDONE WHEN SCHOOLS REOPEN.WEARIN





