Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech antitrust hearings, TikTok facing more scrutiny and business pressures, and NASA's Perseverance launch; In the news: Amazon and Facebook both announced record quarterly profits yesterday, with Amazon seeing demand surge during the pandemic, and Facebook not seeing any effect of the ad boycott; Twitter revealed more about its latest hack, with employees the target of a coordinated spear phishing campaign; TikTok is facing a patent lawsuit over its video and music editing software; Google will unveil its mid-range Pixel 4a next Monday; Amazon receives FCC approval to launch a cluster of 3,000 broadband satellites; and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will return home tomorrow aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

