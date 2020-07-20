Global  
 

Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Beyoncé Drops Visual Album 'Black is King' on Disney+

Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+

Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+ Beyoncé has finally released her highly- anticipated cinematographic album, ‘Black is King,’ globally on Disney+.

The 24-time Grammy Award-winning artist wrote, directed and executive- produced the album.

‘Black is King’ is based on her previous work, ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ which was the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of ‘The Lion King.’ According to a statement by Disney, the album is a “celebratory memoir” that honors the “voyages of Black families.” Disney, via statement The album also “reimagines the lessons” from ‘The Lion King’ for “today’s young kings and queens.” Disney, via statement

