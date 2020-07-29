Shannon Sharpe: Even with LeBron having an off night, Clippers had no answer for Anthony Davis

The Lakers and Clippers did not disappoint in the NBA’s return last night.

Each team led by double figures at one point, and it included a 26-to-5 run by the Clippers and a 36-to-14 run by the Lakers.

The game still came down to the wire as LeBron put back his own miss to go up 2 with 12 seconds left.

And on the final play, LeBron ended up guarding both Kawhi and Paul George who missed the potential game-winner.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Anthony Davis was the key to success against the Clippers.