Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers

Peerages for PM's brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers

The Prime Minister has nominated his brother Jo Johnson, his chief strategicadviser Sir Edward Lister and several Tory grandees for peerages, while asuite of Brexiteers are also set for the Lords.

New education policy will make India a knowledge hub, says PM Modi

 In a series of tweets, the PM said NEP is based on the pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. I wholeheartedly welcome the..
IndiaTimes

Spain’s PM criticises UK’s decision to impose blanket quarantine as ‘error’

 Spain’s prime minister has criticised the UK government’s sudden decision to impose a blanket quarantine to all regions of the country following a spike in..
WorldNews
'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram [Video]

'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram

After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and the revered god was Nepali, priests in Ayodhya lashed out at the Nepal PM for his bizarre claims. While speaking to ANI, the member of Ram Temple Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das said, "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya near Sarayu River. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. In politics a person can say anything." The president of Rama Dal Trust, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said, "I condemn his comment. They used to be a Hindu Rashtra (nation) but now they are working on the behalf of China and Pakistan." Meanwhile, another priest Mahant Paramhans Acharya said, "Oli is not Nepali, he is not aware of his country's history. He is betraying Nepal. China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Ram's name." "Lord Ram belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face the ill fate. Oli is insane," Acharya added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:26Published

Robert Jenrick admits deliberately helping Tory donor avoid £45m tax bill by rushing through housing development

 Embattled housing minister Robert Jenrick has admitted that he deliberately helped a Tory donor avoid paying a new tax on his housing development, and that this..
Independent
Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor [Video]

Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick faced calls to resign after documents revealed he was “insistent” a controversial development was agreed before a new levy would cost its Tory donor backer millions.Boris Johnson backed the beleaguered minister with the head of the civil service saying the Prime Minister “considered the matter closed”.But a stash of documents and texts released after pressure from the opposition showed multi-millionaire Tory donor Richard Desmond urged Mr Jenrick to approve the east London development scheme so that “Marxists” did not get “doe for nothing”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Brexit fishing disputes: French fishermen worry about ‘no deal’ [Video]

Brexit fishing disputes: French fishermen worry about ‘no deal’

France's fishermen say they will be forced to use whatever tactics they can to battle for their survival.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Brexit briefing: 153 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 153 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
UK fishing rights in focus as no-deal Brexit likely [Video]

UK fishing rights in focus as no-deal Brexit likely

Time is running out for the EU and the UK to agree to any framework for a Brexit trade deal before the end of 2020.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published
Brexit briefing: 154 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 154 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Laureninthe707

lauren coodley RT @TheCanaryUK: Boris Johnson nominates his own brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers for peerages. https://t.co/tAMVMeGhjW 8 seconds ago

TrevorCMarshall

Trevor Marshall RT @KatyJayne101: What a surprise. A load of peerages for Tory grandees, Brexit backers and Boris Johnson's brother. 20 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers: https://t.co/B6ZVczjbug #borisjohnsonspeech 42 seconds ago

PamCrossland

Pam Crossland ⚧ 🧜‍♀️ 🧜‍♂️🟥 Boris Johnson nominates his own brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers for peerages https://t.co/Foz8UgJqPK Rotten to the core. 2 minutes ago

gondorffhenry

Jimmy Justice RT @OldUnclePunch: The Canary: Boris Johnson nominates his own brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers for peerages. https://t.co/INVyKfN… 3 minutes ago

PhillipPassmore

Dr Passmore Boris Johnson nominates his own brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers for peerages https://t.co/AM1fq6NZkr #labour #politics #JC4PM 9 minutes ago