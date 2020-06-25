Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Edward Lister British political strategist, Downing Street chief of staff from July 2019
Jo Johnson British Independent politician and brother of Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime minister most senior minister of cabinet in the executive branch of government in a parliamentary system
New education policy will make India a knowledge hub, says PM ModiIn a series of tweets, the PM said NEP is based on the pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. I wholeheartedly welcome the..
IndiaTimes
Spain’s PM criticises UK’s decision to impose blanket quarantine as ‘error’Spain’s prime minister has criticised the UK government’s sudden decision to impose a blanket quarantine to all regions of the country following a spike in..
WorldNews
'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:26Published
Tory A conservative political philosophy
Robert Jenrick admits deliberately helping Tory donor avoid £45m tax bill by rushing through housing developmentEmbattled housing minister Robert Jenrick has admitted that he deliberately helped a Tory donor avoid paying a new tax on his housing development, and that this..
Independent
Call for Jenrick to quit in controversy over planning approval for Tory donor
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit fishing disputes: French fishermen worry about ‘no deal’
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
Brexit briefing: 153 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
UK fishing rights in focus as no-deal Brexit likely
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published
Brexit briefing: 154 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this