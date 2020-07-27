Muslims Worldwide Celebrating Eid al-Adha CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:22s - Published The holiday marks one of the holiest days on the Muslim calendar. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nigeria: Muslims to Hold Eid Prayers in Open Spaces [Daily Trust] Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Eid prayers can hold in open spaces in Kaduna...

allAfrica.com - Published 4 days ago



Eid al-Adha is very different for Australia's Muslims this year Australian families and business owners are counting the cost of coronavirus closures during the...

SBS - Published 18 hours ago







Tweets about this