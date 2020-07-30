Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' | Billboard News
Beyoncé's new visual album, 'Black Is King,' arrived on Friday (July 31), premiering on Disney+ about a year after the 2019 release of the 'Lion King' remake, which Beyonce voiced Nala in.
Beyonce releases Black is King filmOvernight, Beyonce's new film Black is King dropped on Disney+. There has already been an overwhelming positive response on social media.
Beyoncé, Brandy & Billie bless us with summer quarantine musicThe queens are back.
Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard NewsRihanna shows Megan Thee Stallion some love, Chris Brown turns down Timbaland’s next 'Verzuz' battle and Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' arrives Friday.