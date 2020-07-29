Global  
 

Police welcome sentencing of PC Harper killers
Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, has welcomed the sentencing of those responsible for killing PC Andrew Harper last year.

19-year old Henry Long was sentenced to 16 years in prison, while 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both received 13 years in a young offender's institute following the manslaughter conviction.

Pc Harper death highlights constant danger to police, says senior investigator [Video]

Pc Harper death highlights constant danger to police, says senior investigator

The death of Pc Andrew Harper has highlighted the constant risks and dangersthat police officers face while on duty, the case’s senior investigatingofficer has said. Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik, of the Thames ValleyPolice Major Crime Unit, said a review of risk management around similarincidents would be undertaken following the “catastrophic” event.

PC Andrew Harper's teenage killers jailed as judge says they showed 'no remorse'

 Three teenagers who killed PC Andrew Harper have been jailed as a judge said they had shown "no remorse".
PC Andrew Harper: Jury 'not intimidated', judge says after killed officer's wife demands retrial on murder charges

 Lissie Harper raised concerns that jurors had been 'influenced' during murder trial
PC Andrew Harper's widow writes to PM to ask for murder retrial of his killers

 Lissie Harper describes first hearing as 'atrociously below board' and highlights fears jurors were intimidated
DS Stuart Blaik speaks to members of the media following the sentencing of PcAndrew Harper’s killers. The senior investigator in the case added: “We willalways remember Pc Andrew Harper and we will..

