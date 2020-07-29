Police welcome sentencing of PC Harper killers

Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, has welcomed the sentencing of those responsible for killing PC Andrew Harper last year.

19-year old Henry Long was sentenced to 16 years in prison, while 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both received 13 years in a young offender's institute following the manslaughter conviction.

Report by Etemadil.

