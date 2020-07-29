Police welcome sentencing of PC Harper killers

|
Killing of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty
Pc Harper death highlights constant danger to police, says senior investigator
PC Andrew Harper's teenage killers jailed as judge says they showed 'no remorse'Three teenagers who killed PC Andrew Harper have been jailed as a judge said they had shown "no remorse".
PC Andrew Harper: Jury 'not intimidated', judge says after killed officer's wife demands retrial on murder chargesLissie Harper raised concerns that jurors had been 'influenced' during murder trial
PC Andrew Harper's widow writes to PM to ask for murder retrial of his killersLissie Harper describes first hearing as 'atrociously below board' and highlights fears jurors were intimidated
