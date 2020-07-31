Moore: I'm proud of my time at Liverpool

Cheryl Fialka RT @PeteCityPrice: https://t.co/5OqVZSnaeV Here’s the interview I did with @PeterMooreLFC from @LFC @LFCFoundation this was the first time… 7 hours ago

Pete Price https://t.co/5OqVZSnaeV Here’s the interview I did with @PeterMooreLFC from @LFC @LFCFoundation this was the first… https://t.co/Z0B9xs9mKi 8 hours ago

Lawrence Moore RT @lbyfield_moore: This is lovely 🐭 so proud of your resilience to continue training during this time 😘😘👏🏽👏🏽👊🏽 Lockdown 'ble… 3 days ago

Lolita Byfield-Moore This is lovely 🐭 so proud of your resilience to continue training during this time 😘😘👏🏽👏🏽👊🏽 Lockdown… https://t.co/Wg2K4Uu2l4 3 days ago

Roxy Moore RT @paddygibson: Detained and fined today for standing with the Dungay family for justice. Proud to stand with them. My solidarity is with… 4 days ago

Probationary Police Constable R.Harper RT @MerPolC_RR: Good Evening, Merseyside Police Community have just finished their shift today after having a commendations award with a… 5 days ago

MerPolC Response & Resolution Good Evening, Merseyside Police Community have just finished their shift today after having a commendations award… https://t.co/3IIGLMLGsx 6 days ago