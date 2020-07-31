Angie's List Report: The Importance of Pool Care

To keep the dream of owning a pool from becoming a nightmare, proper maintenance and cleaning is essential.

Trick to keep your pool in tip-top shape through the rest of the summer, in today's angie's list report.

A clean pool depends on having the necessary chemicals... at the proper levels.

Waiting too long to check chemical levels... or adding the wrong amounts... can mean waking up to a murky mess of green water.

Elden Foltz, SHS Pool & Spa Service: "Customers don't realize how important the p-h is, your alkalinity, and your chlorine levels in your swimming pool for your sanitizers, because chlorine will not work properly unless the p-h is right between a 7-2 and 7-6."

John Willey maintains his own pool.... and knows first-hand that it can be complicated and costly if you don't take the time to educate yourself.

John Willey, pool owner: "I would certainly recommend taking a class, making sure that you understand the functionality of not only the equipment, but more importantly the chemical and the chemical balance of the pool and how it should be maintained on a regular basis."

Having a pool isn't all fun and games.

Regular chores include skimming daily, vacuuming weekly... and scrubbing down the walls as often as needed.

Elden Foltz: "It's very important to brush your swimming pool.

It helps prevent any problems, especially algae that's growing on the walls.

You can get it before it actually goes on there."

Vo if you have children or pets... investing in a pool cover can add a level of safety and peace of mind.

But that's not all pool covers... are good for.

Angie Hicks, Angie's List founder: "Many people think about their pool cover as a safety issue, but it can actually help you maintain your pool better.

By keeping your pool covered, it can keep your pool temperature from dropping at night.

Additionally, it can reduce the evaporation from the pool, which can extend the life of the chemicals."

