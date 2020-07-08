NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

On the backs of the jerseys, some players had the phrases, "I Can't Breathe" and "Say Their Names." Players and staff in the later game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers also kneeled.

This was the first time anyone in the NBA has kneeled since Colin Kaepernick started his protest.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers After his Lakers beat the Clippers 103-101, LeBron James said he hoped the NBA "made Kaepernick proud." A league rule states that "players, coaches and trainers" must line up and stand for the song.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has dismissed the requirement.

Adam Silver, via statement