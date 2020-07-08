Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

On the backs of the jerseys, some players had the phrases, "I Can't Breathe" and "Say Their Names." Players and staff in the later game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers also kneeled.

This was the first time anyone in the NBA has kneeled since Colin Kaepernick started his protest.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers After his Lakers beat the Clippers 103-101, LeBron James said he hoped the NBA "made Kaepernick proud." A league rule states that "players, coaches and trainers" must line up and stand for the song.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has dismissed the requirement.

Adam Silver, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NBA Restarts with Nod to Black Lives Matter, LeBron James Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The NBA is back in session and the season re-opener began with all four teams kneeling during the...
Just Jared - Published

LeBron James and other NBA stars kneel during national anthem as season returns

LeBron James and other NBA stars kneel during national anthem as season returns NBA stars took the knee ahead of the return to basketball in Orlando, Florida on Thursday night in...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeseret NewsSBSCBS NewsMediaite


Two WNBA Teams Walk Off Opening Game Court Together During National Anthem in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests

Two WNBA Teams Walk Off Opening Game Court Together During National Anthem in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests Two competing WNBA teams walked off the court during the national anthem at their season-opener, in...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

IroncladJohnson

Fever Dreamer RT @CBSNews: NBA teams and coaches kneel during national anthem as season restarts https://t.co/QSPVIQP2rR 6 minutes ago

DoyenneSolace

Doyenne Arcane Solita,*Left Dancing Crone* RT @GrandpaSnarky: Two Major NBA Teams Kneel While Wearing BLM Shirts During The National Anthem Before First Game Of The NBA Restart Seaso… 6 minutes ago

ChattanGypsy

🖤 Loni 🌎🌍🌏 STAY HOME! RT @thehill: NBA teams kneel during national anthem as league restarts season https://t.co/4ffATcE68a https://t.co/aj0pDmuklQ 8 minutes ago

scarredxup

scarredxup 🇵🇷✊🏽🌊🦇 #BLM RT @CBSThisMorning: NBA players and coaches from four teams took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday night in the first set of ga… 12 minutes ago

DrTimCavell

Dr. Tim Cavell “That was beautifully done. Done in unity. Nice to see,” Shaquille O’Neal said. “Again, when you have your platform… https://t.co/h99UTizclQ 30 minutes ago

BurgherDonna

Donna Burgher NBA teams and coaches kneel during national anthem as season restarts https://t.co/bUiVmxxR2K 35 minutes ago

BurgherDonna

Donna Burgher NBA teams and coaches kneel during national anthem as season restarts https://t.co/bUiVmxgfEa 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo [Video]

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant." Dre's history with the word goes back to a 2017 HBO documentary about..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall [Video]

Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall

Live sports showcase linear TV's ability to deliver mass awareness for brands, making their absence during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic even more dramatic for advertisers. With the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:13Published
The NBA is in the midst of its own version of Fyre Festival [Video]

The NBA is in the midst of its own version of Fyre Festival

On June 26, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association finalized a deal that would allow the 2019-20 season.which was canceled because of coronavirus, to return starting on July 30.A total..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published