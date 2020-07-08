Global  
 

Andy Burnham calls for 'better handling' of future restrictions imposed to tackle coronavirus
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calls on the Government to provide more detailedinformation to the public as future restrictions to tackle coronavirus areannounced.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in parts of northernEngland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published
The Bishop of Manchester and Mayor Andy Burnham were among the speakers as Manchester Cathedral hosted a memorial service to remember those lost to coronavirus in Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published
Manchester Cathedral holds a memorial service for victims of Covid-19, attended by the city's mayor Andy Burnham and other authorities. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:55Published

The Government has announced new restrictions to stop the spread ofcoronavirus across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and WestYorkshire. But what restrictions have been imposed and what areas areaffected?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

Coronavirus: What led to new lockdown restrictions across the north of England?

 New rules ban separate households from gathering in homes, gardens and pubs across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and east Lancashire
Independent

ECB does not expect Pakistan Test impact after new Greater Manchester lockdown

 The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.
BBC News

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the government was "right to take quick action" after a rise in cases in north England.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:39Published
Allegheny County issued a new two-week order that loosens some restrictions, like allowing outdoor dining and drinking, as well as limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people inside and 50 outside;..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:40Published