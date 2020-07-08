Andy Burnham calls for 'better handling' of future restrictions imposed to tackle coronavirus

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calls on the Government to provide more detailedinformation to the public as future restrictions to tackle coronavirus areannounced.

The ECB does not believe England's first Test with Pakistan at Old Trafford will be affected by extra coronavirus restrictions in Greater Manchester.

New rules ban separate households from gathering in homes, gardens and pubs across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and east Lancashire

Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions? The Government has announced new restrictions to stop the spread ofcoronavirus across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and WestYorkshire. But what restrictions have been imposed and what areas areaffected?

Manchester holds a memorial service for Covid-19 victims Manchester Cathedral holds a memorial service for victims of Covid-19, attended by the city's mayor Andy Burnham and other authorities. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Manchester remembers victims of the pandemic The Bishop of Manchester and Mayor Andy Burnham were among the speakers as Manchester Cathedral hosted a memorial service to remember those lost to coronavirus in Greater Manchester.

Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in parts of northernEngland.