Parties leading to 'coronavirus case clusters,' Baker says Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Parties leading to 'coronavirus case clusters,' Baker says Social gatherings and unauthorized sporting events have led to a number of coronavirus clusters in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BY THE COLLECTIVE EFFORTS OFEVERYONE IN MASSACHUSETTS AREABUT COVID DOES NOT FOLLOW --MASSACHUSETTS.BUT COVID DOES NOT FOLLOW ANYRULES.WE SHOULD NOT AND WILL NOT LETOUR GUARD DOWN UNTIL THERE IS ATREATMENT OR VACCINE.NO FURTHER THAN OTHER STATESHAVE SEEN DRAMATIC INCREASES INNEW CASES WITH OUTBREAKS.WE DO NOT WANT TO SEE THATHAPPEN HERE.WE SAY THAT, RECOGNIZING ANDUNDERSTANDING THE IMPORTANCE OFSOCIALIZING AND SEEING FRIENDSAFTER SO MANY MONTHS OF STAYINGHOME AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING.RECENTLY, WE HAVE SEENDISTURBING REPORTS OF LARGEGATHERINGS WHERE PEOPLE ARELETTING DOWN THEIR GUARD, NOTWEARING FACE COVERINGS, NOTSOCIALLY DISTANCING, AND GIVINGTHE VIRUS





You Might Like

Tweets about this