Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: MEG, PFHD
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: MEG, PFHD

Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: MEG, PFHD

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Montrose Environmental Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Robin Newmark bought 5,000 shares of MEG, for a cost of $15.00 each, for a total investment of $75,000.

Newmark was up about 46.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MEG trading as high as $21.97 at last check today.

Montrose Environmental Group is trading off about 4.1% on the day Thursday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Newmark in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, CEO Daniel R.

Sheehan purchased $49,350 worth of Professional Holding, purchasing 4,700 shares at a cost of $10.50 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Sheehan made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $46,250 shares for a cost of $18.50 a piece.

Professional Holding is trading up about 3.2% on the day Thursday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: FBIZ, NRZ [Video]

Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: FBIZ, NRZ

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Thursday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: FREQ, FDX [Video]

Thursday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: FREQ, FDX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: CHMA, YORW [Video]

Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: CHMA, YORW

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published