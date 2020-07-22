Global  
 

Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:49s
Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers

Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers

Colin Cowherd reacts to LeBron James and The Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers in last night's NBA restart game.

Colin reveals how chemistry is a big part of the Lakers' success.

