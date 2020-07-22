Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23Published
NBA Legend Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk the Los Angeles Lakers & Clippers as they play out the season in the NBA bubble. Barkley tells Colin if the Lakers win the championship, it will..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:27Published