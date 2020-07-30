'We shifted MLAs as they were harassed mentally': CM Gehlot

Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, left for Jaisalmer from Jaipur amid the political crisis in the state. "Our MLAs is going Jaisalmer because they wanted to change it, and camp anywhere else," said Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.The MLAs are now being shifted to Jaisalmer. Political turmoil in Rajasthan has was triggered by differences between CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Assembly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi approached Supreme Court against July 24 order of Rajasthan High Court decision to defer disqualification proceedings against former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
Expressing confidence that his government will complete its full term, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said 'unhappy MLAs' should attend the assembly session as they have been elected on Congress symbol. Gehlot said he wants rebel MLAs to attend the assembly session next month and also took a veiled dig at MLAs supporting former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying they were 'playing the lap of BJP'. "I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the assembly session as they have been elected on Congress symbol. It is my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public," he said. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed to convene assembly session on August 14. Speaking on it, the Chief Minister said he was happy that the governor has finally accepted his request to call the Assembly. Gehlot also attacked BSP chief Mayawati and alleged that she is making remarks under pressure from BJP. "Mayawati's complaint is not logical as all six BSP MLAs merged with us. She is giving a statement under pressure from BJP. The Centre is using ED, Income Tax, CBI and hence she is forced to give such a statement," he alleged.
The BJP is gunning for the resignation of the Rajasthan Speaker after a video of him discussing the political situation in the state went viral. In the video, which cannot be independently verified by Hindustan Times, the Speaker is seen telling CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav that if 30 MLAs had left from the camp, the situation could have been serious. Sachin Pilot, who has rebelled against the Gehlot government, had initially claimed that he enjoys the support of 30 Congress MLAs. Later the Speaker had sent disqualification notices to Pilot and his 18 loyalist MLAs. BJP state chief Satish Poonia said that the video proves beyond doubt that the Speaker is supposed to be impartial but the video shows that he is leaning towards the Congress government. The video comes a day after the Speaker approached the Supreme Court against the Rajasthan High Court order which agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a provision in the anti-defection law and ordered status quo in the disqualification proceedings against Pilot and his loyalists. Watch the full video for all the details.
