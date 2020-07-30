'We shifted MLAs as they were harassed mentally': CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 31 said that Congress MLAs were shifted to Jaisalmer from Jaipur as they faced "mental harassment".

"Our MLAs who were lodged here (Jaipur) since many days, were being harassed mentally.

We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away," said Gehlot.

Congress MLAs supporting CM Gehlot were shifted from Fairmont Hotel to Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.