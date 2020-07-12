Shopkeepers at Delhi's Yusuf Sarai boycott Chinese goods
A group of people including shopkeepers staged protest against Chinese products at Yusuf Sarai Market in New Delhi on July 31.
They raised 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Boycott Chinese goods' slogans.
Vice - president of Green Park Market Association, Vijay Israni said, "We pledged that we will not buy or sell Chinese product, we support our Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision to help local and make vocal for local."
