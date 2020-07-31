Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News

If you have any access to WiFi at all, you know by now that Taylor Swift released her surprise album, folklore, last week.

However, one megafan had no idea--because she was out in nature on a camping trip.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TripBMktg

Trip B Marketing Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News - Yahoo Entertainment… https://t.co/elLJGvmyaQ 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift has secured her seventh number one album [Video]

Taylor Swift has secured her seventh number one album

Taylor Swift has secured her seventh number one album in the US with her surprise release, 'folklore'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Taylor Swift rebrands album merch after being accused of ripping off design [Video]

Taylor Swift rebrands album merch after being accused of ripping off design

The singer and her team are taking action after being accused of stealing the logo from Amira Rasool’s Black-owned brand, The Folklore.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:59Published