Seasonal Flu Reports Drop to Record Lows Amid Social Distancing Measures

Early global influenza figures show how COVID-19 safety measures have also impacted other diseases spread by person-to-person contact.

Monthly infections in China have plummeted by more than 90 percent.

The U.K., Australia, South Korea and Canada have reported similar drops in communicable diseases.

Ben Marais, University of Sydney, via NBC News While the massive drop in flu cases has lessened health care strain around the world, experts are worried immunity levels in future seasons could be affected.

Ben Marais, University of Sydney, via NBC News Other person-to-person diseases that have dropped significantly include the measles, mumps and gonorrhea.